TOKYO Japan's armed forces are not engaged in any unusual or extraordinary activities beyond routine surveillance, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"We are not doing anything beyond routine surveillance activities," the spokesman said in response to a Reuters query.

Currency markets moved following a media report suggesting that China's military was on heightened alert because of tension over a disputed island chain.

