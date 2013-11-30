WASHINGTON Nov 29 The United States on Friday
advised U.S. commercial airlines to notify Chinese authorities
of flight plans over the East China Sea although a U.S.
administration official said that did not mean Washington
accepted China's new rules.
The directive came as tensions escalated over disputed
islands in the East China Sea and China scrambled jets on Friday
in response to two U.S. spy planes and 10 Japanese aircraft
entering its new air defense zone.
China last week announced that foreign aircraft passing
through the new air defense zone should identify themselves to
the Chinese authorities.
"The U.S. government generally expects that U.S. carriers
operating internationally will operate consistent with NOTAMs
(Notices to Airmen) issued by foreign countries," the State
Department said in a statement.
"Our expectation of operations by U.S. carriers consistent
with NOTAMs does not indicate U.S. government acceptance of
China's requirements."
On Wednesday, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said
U.S. carriers were being advised to take steps to operate safely
over the East China Sea, but she did not know whether the new
rules would affect commercial airlines, or just military
aircraft.
A U.S. administration official told Reuters on Friday that
China's action appeared to be an attempt "to unilaterally change
the status quo in the East China Sea and thus will raise
regional tensions and increase the risk of miscalculation,
confrontation and accidents."
"We urge the Chinese to exercise caution and restraint, and
we are consulting with Japan and other affected parties,
throughout the region," the U.S. official said.
Beijing's new rules mean aircraft have to report flight
plans to China, maintain radio contact and reply promptly to
identification inquiries as well as display clear markings of
their nationality and registration.
