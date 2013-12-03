WASHINGTON Dec 3 The United States urged China
on Tuesday to take measures in the East China Sea to ease
tensions resulting from its move in a sovereignty dispute over
remote islands.
Beijing's decision to declare an air defense zone in the
region over the disputed islands has triggered protests from the
United States, Japan and South Korea and dominated a diplomatic
trip to Asia by Vice President Joe Biden.
The United States does not recognize China's newly declared
air defense zone and U.S. military aircraft have been instructed
to continue to operate normally in the area.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the China's decision
is a provocative attempt to unilaterally change the status quo
in the East China Sea and urged Beijing not to implement it.
He urged China to work with Japan and South Korea "to
establish confidence-building measures, including emergency
communications channels, to address the dangers its recent
announcement has created and to lower tensions. "
(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jackie Frank)