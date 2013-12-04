(Adds Hagel comments, paragraphs 24-27)
By Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina
BEIJING Dec 4 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden,
visiting China as a dispute over a new Chinese air defence zone
rattles nerves around the region, said on Wednesday that
relations between Washington and Beijing had to be based on
trust.
Beijing's decision to declare an air defence identification
zone in an area that includes disputed islands has triggered
protests from the United States, Japan and South Korea, and
dominated Biden's talks in Tokyo on Tuesday.
The United States has made clear it will stand by treaty
obligations that require it to defend the Japanese-controlled
islands, but it is also reluctant to get dragged into any
military clash between rivals Japan and China.
Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping he believed Xi was a
candid and constructive person.
"In developing this new relationship, both qualities are
sorely needed," Biden said during a meeting in Beijing's Great
Hall of the People.
"Candor generates trust. Trust is the basis on which real
change, constructive change, is made."
Xi said the international situation and regional landscape
were "undergoing profound and complex changes".
"Regional issues keep cropping up and there are more
pronounced global challenges such as climate change and energy
security. The world is not tranquil," he added.
Neither made any mention of the air defence zone in remarks
before reporters. Biden flies to Seoul on Thursday.
As Biden arrived, the official English-language China Daily
said in a strongly worded editorial that he "should not expect
any substantial headway if he comes simply to repeat his
government's previous erroneous and one-sided remarks".
"If the U.S. is truly committed to lowering tensions in the
region, it must first stop acquiescing to Tokyo's dangerous
brinkmanship. It must stop emboldening belligerent Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to constantly push the envelope of
Japan's encroachments and provocations."
Under the zone's rules, all aircraft have to report flight
plans to Chinese authorities, maintain radio contact and reply
promptly to identification inquiries.
U.S., Japanese and South Korean military aircraft have
breached the zone without informing Beijing since it was
announced on Nov. 23.
Japanese and South Korean commercial carriers have been told
by their governments to ignore the rules. Three U.S. airlines,
acting on government advice, are notifying China of plans to
transit the zone.
China has repeatedly said the zone was designed to reduce
the risk of misunderstandings, and stressed that since it was
set up there had been no issues with freedom of flight for
civilian airlines.
The Defence Ministry on Tuesday slammed what it said were
"distortions" and "mud throwing" over the zone and China's
intentions.
"It is not aimed at any specific country or target, and it
certainly does not constitute a threat towards any country or
region," ministry spokesman Geng Yansheng said in a statement.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said 55 airlines
from 19 countries were cooperating with China's request to
report flight plans and identify themselves in the zone.
Hong added that China was "willing to maintain dialogue and
communication on relevant technical issues with Japan on the
basis of equality and mutual respect". He did not elaborate.
NERVOUS REGION
Beijing's move has added to regional nerves about China's
strategic intentions as it presses territorial claims in the
South China Sea and ramps up an ambitious military modernisation
programme.
Wang Dong, an associate professor of international relations
at Peking University, said China's restraint following flights
by U.S., Japanese and South Korean military aircraft showed
China was serious when it said the zone was defensive.
"However, it would have been very helpful if China had
presented a coherent story and a coherent case on the zone from
the very beginning, instead of waiting," Wang said.
In Tokyo, Biden called on Japan and China to find ways to
reduce tensions, repeating that Washington was "deeply
concerned" by the announcement of the zone.
U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel echoed that sentiment on
Wednesday, telling reporters at the Pentagon: "It's important
for China, Japan, South Korea, all the nations in this area to
stay calm and responsible."
"These are combustible issues," Hagel said.
Still, he criticized China for declaring the defence zone
"so unilaterally and so immediately" without any international
consultation.
"That's not a wise course of action to take for any
country," Hagel said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday that
China's decision was a provocative attempt to change the status
quo in the East China Sea.
The China Daily said it was obvious Washington had taken
Tokyo's side in the dispute.
"Biden needs to be reminded that Japan holds the key to
peacefully solving the East China Sea dispute, because it is the
Abe administration's recalcitrant denial of the existence of a
dispute that has prevented Beijing and Tokyo from conducting
meaningful communication and crisis control," it said.
China wants Japan first to acknowledge that a formal dispute
over sovereignty exists, experts say, a step that Tokyo has
rejected for fear it would undermine its claim over the islands,
known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
"Again, our timely visitor needs to be told: It is Japan
that has unilaterally changed the status quo ... China is just
responding to Japanese provocations."
