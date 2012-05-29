* Move aimed at facilitating trade, financial transactions
* Deal is part of agreement at bilateral summit in December
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, May 29 Japan and China will launch direct
yen-yuan trade in the Tokyo and Shanghai markets from June 1 to
facilitate trade and financial transactions between Asia's two
biggest economies, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on
Tuesday.
The step follows an agreement between the leaders of the two
countries in December to promote direct trading of their
currencies without the interim step of using dollars to set
exchange rates.
"By conducting transactions without using the third
country's currency, it will bring merits of reducing transaction
costs and lowering risks involved in settlements at financial
institutions," Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
"That will contribute to improve convenience of the both
countries' currencies and reinvigorate the Tokyo market," he
said.
The People's Bank of China said it will actively support
development of the direct yuan/yen trading.
"Developing the direct yuan/yen trading will help form the
direct yuan/yen exchange rate and reduce the trading cost for
entities and promote the use of the yuan and yen in bilateral
trade and investment as well as help strengthen financial
cooperation between the two countries," it said in a statement.
A separate statement issued by the China Foreign Exchange
Trade System said it will provide a market-making system for the
direct yuan/yen trading.
Previously, the yuan/yen exchange rate was based on the
yuan/dollar mid-point rate and dollar/yen rate.