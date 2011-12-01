TOKYO Dec 1 Mitsui OSK Lines
said on Thursday its coal vessel Shunwa docked at Soma port in
Fukushima prefecture on Japan's northeast coast, marking the
first coal imports at the facility since the March 11 earthquake
and tsunami devastated the region.
The ship docked on Wednesday with a cargo of Australian coal
that will be used for power generation by Soma Kyodo Power Co
Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co
(TEPCO) and Tohoku Electric Power Co.
Power generation will resume at the joint venture's Shinchi
plant in mid-December, Mitsui OSK said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)