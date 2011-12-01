TOKYO Dec 1 Mitsui OSK Lines said on Thursday its coal vessel Shunwa docked at Soma port in Fukushima prefecture on Japan's northeast coast, marking the first coal imports at the facility since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami devastated the region.

The ship docked on Wednesday with a cargo of Australian coal that will be used for power generation by Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) and Tohoku Electric Power Co.

Power generation will resume at the joint venture's Shinchi plant in mid-December, Mitsui OSK said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)