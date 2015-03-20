By James Regan and Yuka Obayashi
SYDNEY/TOKYO, March 20 Japanese utilities are
seeking a steeper discount on next year's thermal coal price
contracts than the 15 percent foreign mining companies are
willing to accept, sources said on Friday.
The contracts, covering around 50 million tonnes of
Australian thermal coal delivered between April 1, 2015 and
March 31, 2016 were close to being settled at around $69 a tonne
until index prices again turned downward, the sources said.
The world's biggest thermal coal exporter, Glencore
, and Tohoku Electric Power Co last year
settled the first Japanese annual Australian thermal-coal import
contract at $81.80 per tonne.
Both companies declined to comment on the current
negotiations, which are expected to run close to the end of
March.
The benchmark Newcastle coal contract settled
below $60 a tonne Thursday for the first time since 2007.
The push by the utilities for a lower settlement price
underscores a mounting supply glut for thermal coal worldwide.
In past years, the prices for contracted coal by Japan -
about 60 million tonnes - typically settled at around a
$7-per-tonne premium to spot prices.
ANZ Bank has forecast $70 a tonne from $75, while National
Australia Bank put it at $72.50.
Policies in China, the world's biggest coal producer and
importer have continued to reverberate this year, contributing
to the glut as it curbs imports to cut down on pollution and
support its own mines.
"It's really tough to figure out an appropriate price for an
annual contract this time as spot coal prices have been so
volatile and futures prices have been under pressure," said a
source overseeing coal procurement at a utility in Japan.
"For a buyer, the cheaper the better. But we also have to
consider our long-term relationship with suppliers," he said.
The miners are said to be willing to accept around $69,
saying that would represent a nearly flat outcome year-on-year
given the movements in the Australian dollar and Japanese
yen.
