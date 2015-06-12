TOKYO, June 12 Japan's environment ministry is pushing back on the growing use of coal to generate power after the Fukushima nuclear disaster led to the shutdown the country's reactors, as concerns mount over greenhouse emissions.

Environment Minister Yoshio Mochizuki told reporters on Friday he will submit an objection over plans for a 1.2 gigawatt coal-fired plant to the powerful industry ministry, which has been promoting use of the fuel to cut costs. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)