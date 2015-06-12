UPDATE 5-Oil trades near five-month lows despite Saudi assurances on cuts
* Saudi Arabia says most in OPEC and Russia on board for new cuts
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's environment ministry is pushing back on the growing use of coal to generate power after the Fukushima nuclear disaster led to the shutdown the country's reactors, as concerns mount over greenhouse emissions.
Environment Minister Yoshio Mochizuki told reporters on Friday he will submit an objection over plans for a 1.2 gigawatt coal-fired plant to the powerful industry ministry, which has been promoting use of the fuel to cut costs. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON, May 5 Pierre Andurand, who runs one of the biggest hedge funds specialising in oil, liquidated the fund's last long positions in oil last week and is running a very reduced risk at the moment, a market source familiar with the development said.