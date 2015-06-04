TOKYO, June 4 Russia's biggest coal supplier and
Japanese utilities have settled a thermal coal import contract
at around $72 per tonne for the year that started April 1, down
17 percent from the previous fiscal year, industry sources said
on Thursday.
The sources said the deal with SUEK Plc, parent of Russia's
Siberian Coal Energy Co, was likely based on the
earlier coal contract settlements between Tohoku Electric Power
and global mining groups Rio Tinto and
Glencore Xstrata at just under $68 a tonne, also down
17 percent on year.
"We've agreed with SUEK on an import price which is around
17 percent lower than last year," said a source at a Japanese
utility who was directly involved in the talks.
A second source at another utility said the settlement price
was around $72 a tonne.
Japanese utilities have been buying more coal from Russia to
diversify their procurement sources as they rely on Australia
for about 74 percent of their total imports, the sources said.
Japan imported 9.69 million tonnes of thermal coal from
Russia last year, up 23.5 percent from 2013 and accounting for
nearly 9 percent of total thermal coal imports.
An official at SUEK's Tokyo office said the company does not
comment on the confidential price talks.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)