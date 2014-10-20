TOKYO Oct 21 Japan's convenience store
operators are jostling for eminence in a famously cut-throat
industry, and one product has come up trumps for the market's
top players - coffee.
Millions and millions of cups of it.
Inspired by a popular 100 yen ($0.93) blend launched by
McDonald's in 2008, Seven-Eleven touched off a
boom in convenience store coffee last year, lifting Japan's
long-stagnant coffee market and rankling rival businesses.
Late last month, Lawson became the latest
convenience store chain to offer 100 yen coffee, a move that its
president says has already buoyed sales.
Coffee, more than anything else, attracts both new and
repeat customers, who typically also spend money on other items,
convenience store executives say. Like other fast-food items, it
also carries relatively high margins.
"The impact of coffee on customer traffic is huge," Lawson
President Genichi Tamatsuka said recently.
As convenience store coffee heats up Japan's 1.3 trillion
yen ($12 billion) coffee market, Starbucks Coffee Japan
is planning to step up its premium teas and ready-to-drink
products.
Convenience stores have been serving machine-made coffee for
years but it never caught on due to quality reasons.
Lawson changed that in January 2011, starting its
over-the-counter drinks service with a menu ranging from blends
to lattes to teas. FamilyMart's self-service espresso machines
were launched in late 2012, offering coffee, lattes and frappes.
But it wasn't until January 2013 that Seven-Eleven gave
rivals a jolt with black coffee that was not only low-priced but
also considered high quality. The 100 yen, grind-on-the-spot
all-Arabica "Seven Cafe" ignited a coffee war that has
intensified as FamilyMart and Lawson matched the price.
'SHOCKED'
The popularity of "conbini coffee" - Seven-Eleven alone aims
to sell 600 million cups in the year to February - pushed coffee
consumption in the world's fourth-biggest market up 4 percent in
2013 to a record 446,392 tonnes, according to the All Japan
Coffee Association.
Data so far suggests another rise this year.
"At 100 yen, 'conbini coffee' is very attractive for
consumers," said Toyohide Nishino, the association's executive
director, adding that he was "shocked" when he first tried Seven
Cafe. "Everyone else has to be feeling an impact, however
minimal."
Industry insiders say canned coffee, which typically costs
more than 100 yen, has been hit hardest: about 30 percent of
Seven Cafe drinkers have switched over, the company says.
"It's a step up from canned coffee," said Hengtee Lim, a
contributor at coffee website sprudge.com, calling conbini
coffee "serviceable".
"Starbucks will be fine - their audience is less about
coffee and more about dessert drinks and a place to hang out."
Indeed, Starbucks Japan last month raised its earnings
guidance, citing brisk sales of fruit frappucinos.
Meanwhile, Seven-Eleven is refining its coffee further with
a process called husking to remove the silverskin layer that
carries a bitter and rancid taste.
"No other convenience store does this, and neither does
Starbucks or Tully's," said Seven-Eleven Japan director Yasushi
Kamata.
The new blend has boosted daily sales in the southern Kyushu
region - its first market - by about 15 cups per store already,
and will be available nationwide by month-end.
FamilyMart, for its part, hopes to draw customers away from
Seven-Eleven and attract more women by adding a chocolate latte
next week.
Is it a matter of time before Seven-Eleven offers its own
lattes?
"I can't tell you that," Kamata said, smiling cryptically.
"We first wanted to get the taste of black coffee right."
(1 US dollar = 107.2200 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu in TOKYO; Editing by
Ryan Woo)