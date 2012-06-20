TOKYO, June 20 Japanese imports of U.S. grains fell 21 percent from a year earlier in May, customs data showed on Wednesday. Details of the May data were as follows (value column in millions of yen): Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,300,486 tonnes -0.4% 71,587 -10.8% (from U.S.) 1,405,970 tonnes -21% 39,667 -27.2% Soybeans 293,918 tonnes 6.3% 15,296 2.3% (from U.S.) 148,576 tonnes -37.3% 7,530 -38.6% Meat 225,999 tonnes 6.7% 93,913 5.1% (from U.S.) 57,782 tonnes 9.5% 26,649 12.4% Nonferrous Ore 1,158,000 tonnes 57.2% 137,701 16.7% Nonferrous Met 284,017 tonnes -5.8% 133,746 -31.7% Steel 658,577 tonnes -8% 73,052 -10.7% (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Anand Basu)