TOKYO, March 21 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Thursday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Detailed trade data is due on March 28. Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,290,105 tonnes 15.6% 89,247 43.6% (from U.S.) 936,971 tonnes -27.8% 38,011 3.3% Soybeans 178,754 tonnes -20.5% 11,469 12.7% (from U.S.) 152,102 tonnes -19.5% 9,343 15.5% Meat 182,042 tonnes -9.5% 81,486 -0.5% (from U.S.) 44,260 tonnes -11.3% 21,693 -3.6% Nonferrous Ore 1,055,000 tonnes 6.3% 120,065 29.1% Iron Ore 10,616,000 tonnes 10.4% 115,607 -5.8% Nonferrous Met 193,044 tonnes -22.7% 98,981 -5.5% Steel 491,972 tonnes -15.3% 50,371 -18.1% (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jijo Jacob)