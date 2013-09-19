Sept 19 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Thursday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Commodity Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr(% (%) ) Grain 2,085,820 -3.1 80,791 25.0 (from U.S.) 861,061 -28.4 31,968 -3.3 Soybeans 256,597 -2.9 17,775 31.2 (from U.S.) 129,941 31.7 8,883 80.9 Meat 219,421 -9.0 103,531 2.9 (from U.S.) 62,279 0.8 31,221 10.4 Nonferrous Ore 1,195,000 -5.7 132,772 9.5 Iron Ore 11,566,000 -5.7 153,173 13.6 Nonferrous Metal 276,751 -4.6 129,519 16.2 Steel 638,528 0.5 73,379 10.0 (Reporting by Michio Kohno in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)