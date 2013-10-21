TOKYO, Oct 21 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Monday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Commodity Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr(%) (%) Grain 2,073,977 2.1 78,387 25.6 (from U.S.) 896,820 -23.8 32,831 -1.2 Soybeans 226,959 71.4 15,487 103.5 (from U.S.) 110,690 41.3 7,524 71.0 Meat 186,636 -5.4 89,056 6.8 (from U.S.) 52,116 0.4 26,262 9.0 Nonferrous Ore 1,107,000 9.9 117,525 29.6 Iron Ore 11,333,000 17.6 150,338 40.7 Nonferrous Metal 247,946 -8.2 137,654 28.8 Steel 570,850 -5.9 62,118 2.1 Japanese exports rose 11.5 percent in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, reflecting the effects of a weaker yen and a pick-up in global demand. (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)