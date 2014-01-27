BRIEF-Court stops Fortuna EGM from voting on proposed Romanian acquisitions
* says court prohibited Wednesday's EGM from voting on proposed acquisition of Romanian companies
Jan 27 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Monday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Commodity Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Grain 2,044,761 -0.8 70,262 -2.4 (from U.S.) 661,378 -13.8 22,709 -14.7 Soybeans 172,270 -17.4 11,611 -6.0 (from U.S.) 146,970 -15.9 9,331 -6.6 Meat 211,072 10.1 100,679 20.6 (from U.S.) 53,048 23.6 27,471 34.6 Nonferrous Ore 1,052,000 -2.3 113,712 14.1 Iron Ore 11,085,000 17.8 141,995 49.3 Nonferrous Metal 236,787 0.7 136,354 26.4 Steel 721,724 16.5 77,161 30.2 (Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Costa opened 255 net new stores worldwide and we continue to roll out our successful and fast growing costa travel formats.