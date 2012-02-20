TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese imports of soybeans from the U.S. plunged 31.6 percent in January from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday. Details of the December data were as follows (value column in millions of yen): Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,204,621 tonnes 6.7% 69,612 10.2% (from U.S.) 1,464,222 tonnes -3.3% 40,989 0.1% Soybeans 209,277 tonnes -19.9% 9,691 -27% (from U.S.) 182,580 tonnes -23.2% 8,017 -31.6% Meat 206,856 tonnes 8.7% 85,987 12.7% (from U.S.) 51,061 tonnes 10.6% 22,887 13.8% Nonferrous Ore 1,153,000 tonnes 3.5% 104,095 -21.1% Nonferrous Met 298,493 tonnes 3.4% 112,424 -21.7% Steel 669,413 tonnes 14.7% 78,790 15.9% (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)