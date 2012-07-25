TOKYO, July 25 Japanese steel imports rose 21.9 percent from a year earlier in June, customs data showed on Wednesday. Details of the June data were as follows (value column in millions of yen): Volume (Tonnes) Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,182,746 +1.0% 61,391 +7.1% (from U.S.) 1,547,342 -4.8% 38,441 +2.0% Soybeans 296,826 +3.7% 14,121 +13.4% (from U.S.) 271,053 +3.5% 12,496 +14.6% Meat 200,733 +4.1% 82,050 +7.8% (from U.S.) 48,298 +14.9% 21,355 +17.7% Nonferrous Ore 1,430,000 +16.8% 157,739 +38.6% Iron Ore 11,903,000 +10.5% 143,360 +102.8% Nonferrous Met 256,017 +0.8% 133,310 +35.0% Steel 552,492 +21.9% 68,262 +54.1% (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)