TOKYO, Aug 22 Japanese nonferrous ore imports rose 19.2 percent from a year earlier in July, preliminary customs trade data showed on Wednesday. Details of the July data are as follows (value column in millions of yen): Volume (tonnes) Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,128,152 -6.9% 65,877 -18% (from U.S.) 1,229,332 -24.5% 34,454 -33.4% Soybeans 218,667 -18.5% 11,575 -15.4% (from U.S.) 135,088 -3.2% 6,833 -4.2% Meat 226,097 +5.6% 94,674 +4.6% (from U.S.) 55,623 +5.4% 25,599 +9.8% Nonferrous Ore 1,276,000 +19.2% 122,428 -0.8% Iron Ore 10,083,000 -11.5% 112,266 -32.8% Nonferrous Met 299,768 +20.8% 119,234 -18% Steel 657,605 +1.7% 69,597 -12.5%