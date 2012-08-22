TOKYO, Aug 22 Japanese nonferrous ore imports rose 19.2 percent
from a year earlier in July, preliminary customs trade data showed on Wednesday.
Details of the July data are as follows (value column in millions of yen):
Volume (tonnes) Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr
Grain 2,128,152 -6.9% 65,877 -18%
(from U.S.) 1,229,332 -24.5% 34,454 -33.4%
Soybeans 218,667 -18.5% 11,575 -15.4%
(from U.S.) 135,088 -3.2% 6,833 -4.2%
Meat 226,097 +5.6% 94,674 +4.6%
(from U.S.) 55,623 +5.4% 25,599 +9.8%
Nonferrous Ore 1,276,000 +19.2% 122,428 -0.8%
Iron Ore 10,083,000 -11.5% 112,266 -32.8%
Nonferrous Met 299,768 +20.8% 119,234 -18%
Steel 657,605 +1.7% 69,597 -12.5%
