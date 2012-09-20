TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's imports of U.S. soybeans in August fell 22.8 percent from a year earlier, preliminary customs trade data showed on Thursday. Details of the August data are as follows (value column in millions of yen): Volume (tonnes) Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,156,094 -6.2% 64,701 -19.2% (from U.S.) 1,205,900 -21.3% 33,138 -31.1%Soybeans 264,286 10.2% 13,526 12.8% (from U.S.) 98,680 -22.8% 4,889 -21.4% Meat 241,124 6% 100,640 6.9% (from U.S.) 61,808 9.6% 28,278 14.5%Nonferrous Ore 1,266,000 24.4% 118,869 -1.5%Nonferrous Met 290,088 -10.8% 111,388 -31.4% Steel 635,524 -2.9% 66,827 -20.9% (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Sunil Nair)