TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's imports of U.S. soybeans
in August fell 22.8 percent from a year earlier, preliminary
customs trade data showed on Thursday.
Details of the August data are as follows (value column in
millions of yen):
Volume (tonnes) Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr
Grain 2,156,094 -6.2% 64,701 -19.2%
(from U.S.) 1,205,900 -21.3% 33,138
-31.1%Soybeans 264,286 10.2% 13,526 12.8%
(from U.S.) 98,680 -22.8% 4,889 -21.4%
Meat 241,124 6% 100,640 6.9%
(from U.S.) 61,808 9.6% 28,278
14.5%Nonferrous Ore 1,266,000 24.4% 118,869
-1.5%Nonferrous Met 290,088 -10.8% 111,388 -31.4%
Steel 635,524 -2.9% 66,827 -20.9%
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Sunil Nair)