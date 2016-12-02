* Rules will define material and insider information
* Heavy punishments for infractions unlikely- FSA panel
* Investors and companies welcome 'soft' enforcement
approach
By Emi Emoto and Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, Dec 2 Japanese authorities are set to
recommend new fair disclosure rules that aim to prevent company
executives leaking insider information, part of Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's push to improve corporate governance and encourage
foreign investment.
Marking the first time that Japan will adopt statutory rules
on corporate disclosure, the move will likely broaden the scope
of current requirements put in place by the Tokyo Stock Exchange
and clarify what constitutes material and insider information.
While the extent of corporate leaks in Japan is hard to
gauge, the government is keen to shake up a business culture
that has often been criticised for prioritising the interests of
executives over shareholders.
The measures are also a response to recent scandals
involving Deutsche Bank's and Credit Suisse Group
AG's local securities units leaking corporate earnings
information to clients. The Financial Services Agency censured
the brokers but invited criticism when the companies behind the
original leaks weren't named or punished.
Even so, in a nod to concerns of small firms worried about
the burden of compliance, the FSA is expected to take a 'soft'
approach and executives that break the rules will not face
criminal penalties such as fines - unlike the United States.
That approach has won the backing of investors and companies
alike.
"There's a concern about enforcement. Many small and
mid-sized firms wouldn't be able to respond to those rules,"
said Shota Watanabe, fund manager at Rheos Capital Works which
manages assets of around $1.8 billion, adding that overall he
supported the rules.
"Rules that are too onerous could turn into a policy that
kills young entrepreneurs and leaves only large firms standing."
An FSA panel discussing the rules met for a final time on
Friday, and the agency will likely submit legislation to
parliament next year after details on what the rules will say
are hammered out.
"For people who don't know Japan but are looking to make
investments, clearly defined rules will give them more faith in
the system," said Yuji Mano, a member of the FSA panel and
general manager of investor relations at trading house Mitsui &
Co Ltd.
Currently, Tokyo bourse rules for companies cover how they
release information such as share offerings, changes in capital
or major shareholders as well as earning results or revisions to
performance estimates.
Areas that might be covered by the new FSA rules include
unpublished information on companies or financial products that
could influence share prices if made public.
The plans come amid a slew of other reforms to boost
corporate governance under Abe's administration.
In October, Japan's securities industry body introduced
guidelines on how analysts should gather information from listed
companies in a bid to prevent leaks.
Last year, the Tokyo bourse also introduced a new governance
code that while not legally binding, aims to secure equal
treatment of shareholders, big and small, by companies.
Regulators are also planning new rules to improve standards
in the auditing profession to avert scandals like last year's
$1.3 billion overstatement of profits by Toshiba Corp,
which was missed by Japan's biggest auditor for years.
($1 = 113.9000 yen)
(Reporting by Emi Emoto and Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)