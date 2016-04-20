A businessman and office buildings are reflected on an electronic board showing a graph of the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Most Japan companies expect to maintain or see a small increase in operating profits this financial year, a Reuters poll showed, shrugging off a sharp rise in the yen due to an expected pick-up in consumer spending and business investment.

But the Reuters Corporate Survey also found that companies are against any further expansion of the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy, suggesting some disillusionment with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to reflate the economy, known as "Abenomics".

Written comments from companies participating in the survey, conducted April 1-15 for Reuters by Nikkei Research, suggest optimism about strengthening demand as well as a rosier outlook for some sectors such as tourism and construction ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Our customers' manufacturing facilities are old and we expect companies to continue with capital expenditure to replace these facilities," a manager at an electronic equipment maker wrote. "You could say things are looking up."

Thirty-nine percent of companies expect operating profit to be flat in the financial year that started April 1, while 30 percent see a slight rise and another 2 percent see a considerable increase. The remainder see declines in earnings.

Around 510 big and mid-size firms were polled, with managers responding on condition of anonymity. Of the firms surveyed, 245 responded to questions about operating profit.

The outlook comes despite a sharp 10 percent appreciation in the yen this year to around 109 per dollar, near a 17-month high, as investors seek the currency as a safe haven due to worries about falling commodities and China's slowing economy. A stronger yen eats into earnings income for Japan Inc's many exporters.

"We cannot ignore the impact that currency moves have on profits, but compared to a few years ago when the yen was at 70 or 80 per dollar, Japanese companies are more resilient," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The poll was conducted before a series of earthquakes struck over the weekend in Kumamoto, an important manufacturing hub in southern Japan. Some economists say Japan is likely to quickly shake off the impact, as firms are already starting to resume production in the area.

After contracting in the last quarter of the year, Japan's economy is forecast to have narrowly avoided a recession in the January-March period.

Seeking to kick-start the economy and pull it out of two decades of deflation, the central bank stunned investors in January with its adoption of a negative 0.1 percent interest rate, charged on a small portion of commercial bank reserves.

It has left open the option of deeper negative interest rates, but 78 percent of firms said they were not in favour of such a move.

"Monetary policy has reached its limit," wrote a manager at a chemicals company. "Easing policy further would only reduce trust in Japanese government debt."

The Bank of Japan argues that negative rates have pushed down borrowing rates, which will stimulate economic activity, but 65 percent of firms said the move had no impact on their funding for capital expenditure.

Its next two-day policy meeting ends on April 28. Policymakers will likely debate the possibility of easing monetary policy further, sources familiar with their thinking told Reuters this month.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)