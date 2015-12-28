* Most firms prioritise capex and M&A over wage hikes in
2016
* China and emerging economies top worries
* Dlr/yen seen between Y116.9-Y127.4
* Nikkei's average high f'cast at 22,096
TOKYO, Dec 28 Major Japanese firms plan to use
their excess cash next year on capital investments and M&As
rather than higher salaries, according to a Reuters poll,
showing few businesses plan to heed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
call for wage hikes.
Abe has been putting pressure on Japanese companies, which
have benefited from easy money and a weaker yen, to raise wages
in addition to capital expenditure with the aim of ending
decades of deflation and stagnant growth.
Only seven of 36 respondents representing Japanese blue chip
companies said they would spend money to raise full-time
employees' wages in 2016. None said they would raise wages for
part-time workers. The survey was taken around the week of Dec.
21.
Telecommunications company NTT, seasoning maker
Ajinomoto Co Inc and Asahi Kasei Corp were
among the 21 firms which said they would increase capital
expenditure next year.
Game maker Nintendo Co Ltd, along with electronics
maker Panasonic Corp, which recently announced to buy
U.S. refrigeration firm Hussmann, said they would boost capital
spending and investment on M&As.
The survey, taken the week of Dec. 21, also showed that an
economic slowdown in China and emerging markets remained a top
concern for companies.
Respondents forecast the Japanese yen to trade between 127.4
yen and 116.9 yen per U.S. dollar. It traded at around
120.40 to the dollar on Monday.
Forecasts for the benchmark Nikkei share average
ranged between 22,100 and 18,500, compared with its close on
Monday around 18,873.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Sam
Holmes)