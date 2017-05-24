TOKYO, May 25 Most Japanese firms believe the Tokyo bourse should be cautious in its approach to any delisting of
embattled Toshiba Corp, a Reuters poll showed. The survey also found that the vast majority of Japanese firms say they
have no desire to participate in China's Belt and Road initiative.
Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted May 9-19 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in
percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.
1. What kind of military conflicts involving North Korea do you expect will happen? (Pick one)
Sectors Military Attacks on areas Don't expect Polled Replied
conflicts including Japanese military
outside of Japan territories conflicts
All 6 6 87 527 221
Manufacturers 8 5 87 259 118
Non-Manufacturers 5 8 87 268 103
2. Are you looking at any steps given that there might be incidents triggered by North Korea?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 10 90 527 231
Manufacturers 11 89 259 123
Non-Manufacturers 9 91 268 108
2a. If you answered yes to the above question, what measures are you considering? (More than one answer allowed)
Sectors Evacuate Secure safety Provision of Evacuation Drawing up Others Polls Replies
employees and of domestic bomb drills of business
families from employees shelters, gas continuation
Korean Peninsula masks plans
All 35 17 0 9 43 39 527 23
Manufacturers 43 21 0 7 36 43 259 14
Non-Manufacturers 22 11 0 11 56 33 268 9
3. Which form of economic cooperation do you think will boost business opportunities the most for your company? (Pick one)
Sectors Economic Japan-US TPP 11 China-led Japan-EU Others Polled Replied
cooperation FTA excluding infrastructure EPA
with Russia US investment
All 14 32 25 6 3 21 527 209
Manufacturers 14 34 25 8 3 17 259 118
Non-Manufacturers 14 29 25 4 2 25 268 91
4. Are you hoping to participate in China-led "Belt and Road" infrastructure investment initiatives?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 5 95 527 220
Manufacturers 8 92 259 117
Non-Manufacturers 2 98 268 103
4a. If you answered yes to the above question, do you have specific projects in mind? (Pick one)
Sectors Already Considering to Not considering Polled Replied
participating participate yet
All 0 0 100 527 10
Manufacturers 0 0 100 259 8
Non-Manufacturers 0 0 100 268 2
5. What do you think of delisting Toshiba's shares from the stock exchange? (Pick one)
Sectors Should be Caution need No need to Polled Replied
delisted about delist
potential
delisting
All 37 58 5 527 223
Manufacturers 38 59 3 259 120
Non-Manufacturers 36 56 8 268 103
6. The Japanese government may use the foreign exchange law to prevent firms linked to China from buying Toshiba's semiconductor
business. What's your view on this? (Pick one)
Sectors Impedes Appropriate Others Polled Replied
market in preventing
transparency technology
outflow
All 9 87 4 527 224
Manufacturers 12 84 4 259 120
Non-Manufacturers 6 89 5 268 104
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)