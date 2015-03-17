TOKYO, March 17 Japanese companies are wary of a
12-nation Pacific trade deal now in the works, with
three-quarters not expecting their sales to benefit if an
agreement is reached, a Reuters poll showed.
Only a quarter expect sales to increase if a Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) pact is realised, while 2 percent fear they
will be negatively affected, according to the Reuters Corporate
Survey released on Tuesday.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership would link a dozen
Asia-Pacific economies by eliminating trade barriers and
harmonising regulations, in a pact covering 40 percent of the
world economy and a third of all global trade.
But talks, aimed at realising a deal this year, have been
bogged down as negotiators struggle to find common ground over
opening up key sectors including autos and agriculture.
Indeed, about half of Japanese firms in the survey worry a
trade deal would bring about fierce competition with products
and services from overseas, while a quarter are concerned about
the loss of consumer information and intellectual property.
Overall, just 1 percent expect their sales would benefit to
a large extent from the trade deal.
The survey of 483 companies was conducted for Reuters by
Nikkei Research between March 3 and March 16.
On Sunday, chief trade negotiators wrapped up the latest
talks in Hawaii having made little headway. Some blame the slow
progress on a delay by U.S. lawmakers to introduce legislation
that would speed trade deals through Congress.
Meanwhile, the United States and Japan are at odds over
access to farm and auto markets, holding up a bilateral
agreement among the two heavyweight economies that is seen as
key to the broader TPP deal.
(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by
Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)