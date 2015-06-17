* 2014 spending by wageless, inc. pensioners, fell 1.5%
* Pensions fell in real terms by 3.8 percent in 2014
* Pensions to see first rise in six years this year
* Pensioners also hit by sales tax, rising healthcare costs
* From 2000 to 2035, Japan's over-65 proportion to double
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White
TOKYO, June 17 While Japan's stimulus policies
are beginning to have some effect, with more people beginning to
spend, pensioners, a big and growing category of consumers, are
clinging on to their cash, limiting the chances of a demand-led
recovery.
Consumption, which as in many developed economies makes up
just under two-thirds of the economy, increased last fiscal year
for most groups, but spending by households where no one was
employed, which includes pensioners, fell 1.5 percent, keeping
overall household spending flat.
That group, which made up 38 percent of all households last
year, up from 24 percent in 2000, won't be helped by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's big push for companies to raise workers'
pay.
Real wages rose 0.1 percent in April, the first increase in
two years, according to the labour ministry, but pensions have
fallen for the last six.
"As incomes improve among working generations, private
consumption is expected to pick up through fiscal 2016, but
growth would be restricted by rising retirees," said Kiichi
Murashima, economist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.
"Rising share of those who don't benefit from income gains
and improving job conditions could help offset positive
factors."
Chizuru Yoneyama, 79, is among them.
"I get a pension," she said, as she walked down a shopping
arcade in Tokyo's working-class Sugamo area, "but it's not
enough to live on."
She supplements her pension with part-time work inspecting
medical samples in a laboratory, but she said she had cut her
spending.
"It's a bad time to be spending a lot of money," she said.
It's been bad for several years, especially fiscal 2014,
when pensions fell in real terms by 3.8 percent, after a 2.5
percent fall in 2013, and the introduction of a new sales tax.
"It is possible that the increase in pensioners has weighed
on consumption, because pension payouts have been falling in
real terms," said Hiromasa Matsuura, economist at Mizuho
Research Institute (MRI).
DEMOGRAPHIC DRAG
MRI estimates that pensions will rise by an
inflation-adjusted 1 percent in the year started in April, but
the government is also planning to raise healthcare costs, which
will disproportionately affect the elderly, as it grapples with
a huge public debt.
To be sure, not all pensioners are penurious - the number of
householders aged 65 and older account for 40 percent of all
households with savings of 20 million yen ($162,000) or more,
according to labour ministry data.
But they are reluctant to spend capital when their incomes
aren't keeping pace.
The problem for Japan, which is struggling to lift itself
clear of decades of deflation and stagnation, is not just a few
years of falling pensions, however, but a long-term demographic
trend in a nation that already has the world's highest
proportion of people over 65.
This year, that proportion is expected to hit 26.8 percent,
according to the National Institute of Population and Social
Security Research, rising to 33.4 percent in 2035. It was just
17.4 percent as recently as 2000.
"In order to completely overcome deflation, it is important
for workers' households to benefit from wage hikes, but that
alone would not suffice, given a growing number of retirees,"
said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research
Institute.
"To improve income conditions for the elderly, policymakers
need to promote ways to boost their incomes other than pensions,
such as by encouraging them to work or raise business income."
($1 = 123.49 yen)
(Editing by Will Waterman)