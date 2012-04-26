TOKYO, April 26 Japan's exports of refined copper to China slipped in March, customs cleared data showed on Thursday, as China's swollen stockpiles and weak demand dented appetite from the world's top consumer of the industrial metal. Japan's exports of copper cathode to China fell 5 percent from a year earlier to 23,203 tonnes last month. Overall Japanese exports of refined copper, which comprises of cathode, billet and others, gained 21 percent to 60,835 tonnes, the data showed. Following are refined copper and copper cathode exports (in tonnes). Type Mar-12 Feb-12 Mar-11 Jan-Mar 12 Jan-Mar 11 Refined Total* 60,835 49,357 50,258 140,376 105,455 Cathode 57,724 47,035 47,851 132,820 97,713 Exports to 23,203 26,902 24,389 63,150 46,211 China** *Includes cathode copper, billet and others **Cathode only (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)