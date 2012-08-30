TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's exports of copper cathode to China, the world's biggest consumer of the metal, rose 27 percent from a year ago to 17,086 tonnes, the smallest growth in four months, customs cleared data showed on Thursday. Exports from Japan, the world's third-biggest refined copper producer, had showed strong year-on-year gains in the past three months as the deadly earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 forced smelters to shut plants and reduce output, decimating figures for 2011. Japan's total refined copper exports, which also include billets and others, also increased 27 percent in July. Type 2012 July 2011 July Yr/yr 2012 June Jan-July 12 Jan-July 11 change Refined Total* 42,302 33,254 +27% 71,368 325,817 213,539 (Cathode) 39,981 30,918 +29% 43,366 306,840 193,221 (Cathodes to 17,086 13,472 +27% 17,248 130,993 China) 84,005 *Includes cathode, billet and others (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)