TOKYO, Dec 5 A source at Pan Pacific Copper said Japan's biggest copper smelter and global miner Freeport McMoRan Copper & Cold have agreed a 12.4 percent rise in term treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for 2012 copper concentrate shipment, the same rate as China's Jiangxi Copper.

The Japanese smelter and U.S. miner agreed to $63.5 a tonne and 6.35 U.S. cents a pound for the charges under the two-year brick contract, up from $56.5 and 5.65 cents for the whole of 2011, said the source, who has direct knowledge of the terms.

The price rise will be the second straight year Chinese and Japanese smelters have won higher TC/RCs from the global miner, despite the ongoing strike at Freeport's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which has been extended into a third month to Dec. 15.

Japan's two other big smelters, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co and Mitsubishi Materials, declined to comment on whether they have struck a deal.

Jiangxi Copper, China's top copper smelter, last month agreed to the rate for 100,000 tonnes of term concentrate from Freeport's mines, flat from 2011, a company source told Reuters.

TC/RCs are paid by Freeport to smelters for converting its concentrate into refined metal and deducted from concentrate sale prices based on London Metal Exchange copper prices .

Charges typically rise when supplies are higher or demand falls in the global market.

The industrial dispute over pay in Indonesia and the subsequent reduced supply from the giant mine have tightened the copper market, even though rapid demand growth in China has slowed down in the wake of the European debt crisis.

Pan Pacific is a part of JX Holdings Inc.