TOKYO Dec 5 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, and Freeport McMoRan Copper & Cold Inc have agreed to treatment and refining charges of $63.5 a tonne and 6.35 U.S. cents a pound for 2012 concentrate shipments, the same rate as China's Jiangxi Copper , a Pan Pacific source said.

That is a 12.4 percent rise from the 2011 charges of $56.5 and 5.65 cents per pound.

Jiangxi Copper, China's top copper smelter, last month agreed to the rate for 100,000 tonnes of term concentrates from Freeport's mines, flat from 2011, a company source told Reuters.

Treatment and refining charges are the fees paid by sellers of copper concentrates to smelters for processing the raw material into metal.