TOKYO Oct 5 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter and a subsidiary of JX Holdings, said it plans to produce 268,300 tonnes of refined copper in the October-March second half, up 12.4 percent from the same period last financial year.

Mitsubishi Materials Co, Japan's No.3 smelter, plans output of about 150,000 tonnes during the six months, while No.2 Sumitomo Metal Mining plans 218,000 tonnes.

Japan is the world's third-biggest copper producer after Chile and China. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)