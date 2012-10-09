TOKYO, Oct 9 Following are Japanese smelters' metal
production plans for the six months to March 2013.
Makers H2 H1 H2 H1 Yr/Yr
2012/13 2012/13 2011/12 2011/12
COPPER T T T T %
Pan Pacific 268,300 269,900 238,800 265,400 12%
Sumitomo 218,000 218,000 199,000 155,000 9.5%
Mitsubishi 149,034 166,548 166,962 134,466 -10.7%
Dowa 56,755 58,393 55,944 22,094 1%
Furukawa 45,575 45,683 45,317 31,579 1%
Nittetsu 21,855 21,274 21,855 21,855 0%
TOTAL 759,519 779,798 727,878 630,394 4%
ZINC T T T T %
Mitsui Mining 116,400 109,400 117,000 92,000 -1%
Dowa 85,596 76,404 83,976 63,106 2%
Toho Zinc 62,145 40,959 63,574 42,240 -2%
Sumitomo 24,000 21,000 34,300 36,400 -30%
Mitsubishi 5,280 4,716 5,184 3,894 1.9%
TOTAL 293,421 252,479 304,034 237,640 -3%
LEAD T T T T %
Toho Zinc 42,300 49,941 41,903 50,672 1%
Mitsui Mining 32,200 29,500 33,300 26,000 -3%
Sumitomo n.a. n.a. 11,300 9,900 n.a.
Mitsubishi 14,400 14,400 15,150 14,196 -5%
Dowa 6,045 5,818 6,118 5,719 -1%
TOTAL 94,945 99,659 107,771 106,487 -12%
Notes: 1) Mitsubishi Materials plans a 30-day regular maintenance
at its Naoshima copper plant scheduled for next March; 2) Sumitomo
Metal Mining has terminated processing of zinc and lead
concentrates, focused on operations based on recycled zinc exide ore
since April 2012.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue)