* Increase could stoke worries over supply surplus
* Benchmark copper prices down around 9 pct this year
* Urban development boosting Japan appetite for copper
(Adds Toho Zinc plans to table)
TOKYO, Oct 7 Japanese copper production is
expected to rise about 3 percent in the six months between
October and March from a year earlier, Reuters calculations from
plans outlined by the country's smelters showed, driven by solid
demand at home and rising exports.
Increased output from the world's No.3 copper refiner could
stoke worries over a global supply surplus, dragging on
benchmark prices that have already fallen around 9
percent this year.
Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter and
a unit of JX Holdings Inc, said on Monday it was aiming
for a 5-percent increase in its refined copper output for the
second half of the financial year that ends March 31, 2015.
"We expect sound demand for reconstruction in northeastern
Japan which was ravaged by the giant earthquake and tsunami (in
2011), and for infrastructure in and around Tokyo ahead of the
2020 Olympics," said PPC spokesman Atsushige Higashimori.
PPC, which exports about 45 percent of its production, also
sees firm demand for exports to China and Southeast Asia, he
said.
Some industry analysts have said they expect end-user
appetite for copper to remain robust in China, even as demand
for the metal from financing deals dries up following a
commodity fraud at Qingdao port.
Japan's copper demand has been recovering, with urban
development projects, the refurbishment of old infrastructure to
withstand earthquakes and the construction of solar power plants
boosting appetite for electric wire.
The Japanese Electric Wire & Cable Makers' Association last
month revised up its forecast for wire shipped from Japanese
factories in the 2014 business year, raising it by 2 percent
from its March estimate to 726,000 tonnes on solid construction
demand.
"The weaker yen also helped improve the export
competitiveness of Japanese copper makers," said a researcher at
the association.
The yen has fallen 3 percent against the U.S. dollar
so far in 2014.
HIGHER FEES
Higher processing fees are also pushing up production.
PPC's deputy chief executive Yoshihiro Nishiyama said last
month that the smelter aims to raise by more than 9 percent the
processing fees it charges sellers of raw material concentrate
in 2015 as it cashes in on rising mine supply.
Last year, PPC won its highest treatment and refining
charges (TC/RCs) in eight years in a deal with U.S. miner
Freeport-McMoRan Inc, reflecting anticipated growth in
mine supply.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd, Japan's No.2 copper
producer, and DOWA Holdings Co Ltd are both targettng
increased production of over 9 percent in the second-half of the
business year.
But Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Nittetsu Mining
Co Ltd forecast lower output, mainly due to maintenance
plans.
Below are the production plans for October to March,
compared with year-earlier output, of non-ferrous metals from
PPC, Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Materials, DOWA, Furukawa Co Ltd
, Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd, Nittetsu
and Toho Zinc Co Ltd.
H2 H1 H2 H2 Yr/Yr
2014/15 2014/15 2013/14
COPPER
Pan Pacific 293,300 283,900 279,300 5.0%
Sumitomo 219,000 217,000 200,234 9.4%
Mitsubishi 141,798 159,648 159,138 -10.9%
DOWA 53,661 56,219 49,141 9.2%
Furukawa 44,070 47046 42,590 3.5%
Nittetsu 20,610 23,106 21,991 -6.3%
TOTAL 772,439 786,919 752,394 2.7%
ZINC
Mitsui 117,100 105,900 103,800 12.8%
DOWA 94,995 85,605 92,064 3.2%
Toho Zinc 55,937 52,102 59,182 -5.5%
Sumitomo 26,500 23,500 27,666 -4.2%
Mitsubishi 0 0 3810 n.a.
TOTAL 294,532 267,107 286,522 2.8%
LEAD
Toho Zinc 42,100 48,533 43,430 -3.1%
Mitsui 34,400 30,900 31,200 10.3%
Mitsubishi 14,958 14,880 14,766 1.3%
DOWA 6,785 6,752 6,333 7.1%
TOTAL 98,243 101,065 95,729 2.6%
NICKEL
Sumitomo 29,500 28,200 26,845 9.9%
FERRONICKEL
Sumitomo 11,600 9,800 11,889 -2.4%
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Joseph Radford)