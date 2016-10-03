(Adds details in para 2-4) TOKYO, Oct 3 Japan's Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) plans to produce 283,700 tonnes of refined copper in October-March, the second half of its financial year, up 17.5 percent from the same period the year before when output was reduced due to system troubles. The country's biggest copper smelter expects combined output at its Saganoseki Smelter and Refinery in western Japan and Hitachi Refinery in eastern Japan to rise 18.2 percent. Production at the Tamano Smelter of Hibi Kyodo Smelting in western Japan is seen climbing 16.2 percent despite a planned 36-day maintenance starting in November, a spokesman said. A fire in September last year forced a smelter in western Japan owned by PPC and other partners to halt operations for about 40 days, reducing output by about 30,000 tonnes. "The planned increase is mostly because of a rebound from last year when both Saganoseki and Tamano had system glitches which lowered output," a PPC spokesman said. PPC is 67.6 percent owned by JX Holdings Inc and 32.4 percent by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd. Following are details of PPC's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of its financial year and actual production in the second half of its last financial year. H2 FY2016 H1 FY2016 H2 FY2015 Copper 283,700 293,100 241,500 Gold 25,400 22,800 18,900 Silver 181,800 161,800 139,200 Note: copper in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)