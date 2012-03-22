(Adds details)
TOKYO, March 22 Japan's production of rolled
copper products will rise 2.4 percent in the new financial year
starting in April, after an estimated 6.6 percent slump this
year, as a recovery in the global economy will brighten the
electronics sector, an industry body said on Thursday.
Japan's output of copper products used in chips, car parts
and housing utensils, have been in a steep downtrend since late
last year as Europe's debt crisis cooled the global economy
while Japan's electronics appliance makers reduced orders in the
wake of massive losses.
The Japan Copper and Brass Association expects output in the
2012/13 year to reach 825,300 tonnes, up from an estimated
806,000 tonnes in the year to March.
Rolled copper output:
Appetite for copper is often seen as a gauge of economic
activity.
The group downgraded this year's output estimates twice
after widespread flooding in Thailand late last year ruptured
Japanese manufacturers' production and supply chains, while the
yen's ascent to a record high curbed their exports.
It expects car output to stay at a high level thanks to
government subsidies, and the government reconstruction budget
totalling 18 trillion yen for two years to March 2013 to help
raise domestic construction sector.
The group also said rolled copper output in February fell
8.5 percent to 64,076 tonnes from a year earlier on a seasonally
adjusted basis, according to preliminary data.
The figure represents a 0.9 percent increase from January.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)