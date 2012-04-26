* Yr/yr decline recorded for 9th straight month
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's seasonally-adjusted
output of rolled copper product dropped 8.1 percent from a year
ago in March, falling for the ninth straight month as demand
from electronics makers stayed weak, the Japan Copper and Brass
Association said.
Output fell to 63,023 tonnes in March, preliminary data
showed on Thursday, down 1.6 percent from February.
Orders from connector and electronics parts makers remained
sluggish, although demand from carmakers continued to increase,
the industry body said.
Appetite for copper, used extensively in items such as
utensils, construction materials and computer chips, is often
seen as a measure of economic activity.
The association said rolled copper output for the year ended
March 2012 fell 6.7 percent to 806,143 tonnes, a second
consecutive year-to-year fall, hit by a steep decline in
exports.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)