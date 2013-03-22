TOKYO, March 22 Japan's output of rolled copper product fell to 60,949 tonnes in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, down 4.8 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Friday.

The figure represents a 1.5 percent increase from January, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Tom Hogue)