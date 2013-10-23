TOKYO Oct 23 Japan's output of rolled copper product rose to 68,037 tonnes in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 4.5 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

The figure represents a 2.4 percent increase from August, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

(Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)