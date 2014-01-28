TOKYO, January 28 Japan's output of rolled
copper product rose to 66,022 tonnes in December on a seasonally
adjusted basis, up 15.0 percent from a year earlier, preliminary
data showed on Tuesday.
The figure represents a decrease of 2.5 percent from
November, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.
For output, shipments and inbentries data, click on
.
