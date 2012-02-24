* Fourth month of nearly 10 percent fall
* Demand from chip and electronics makers weak
* Carmakers' appetite grows
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's rolled copper output
fell 9.5 percent in January from a year earlier to a seasonally
adjusted 63,637 tonnes, hit by sluggish demand from chip and
electronics sectors, an industry body said on Friday.
It was the fourth straight month that output has plunged
about 10 percent from a year earlier.
The January figure, however, was up 4.5 percent from
December, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.
Japanese appetite for copper, often seen as a gauge of
economic activity, was already weak in the wake of the global
financial crisis and took a fresh beating after the March 11
earthquake prompted user industries to reduce domestic output.
While demand from chip and electronics parts makers remained
weak, carmakers' appetite was strong as they ramped up
production to make up for losses after the devastating
earthquake and a flooding in Thailand last year.
