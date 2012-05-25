Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
TOKYO May 25 Japan's output of rolled copper product fell 8.1 percent from a year earlier to 64,914 tonnes in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, preliminary data showed on Friday.
The figure represents a 3.2 percent increase from March, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.