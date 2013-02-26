BRIEF-Story-I Ltd enters into contract to supply Go-Jek with electronic devices
* Entered into a one year contract to supply Go-Jek with electronic devices including ipads, macbooks and thinkpads
TOKYO Feb 26 Japan's output of rolled copper product fell to 60,117 tonnes in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, down 5.3 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.
The figure represents a 4.7 percent increase from December, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.
For output, shipments and inventories data, click on . (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Entered into a one year contract to supply Go-Jek with electronic devices including ipads, macbooks and thinkpads
BUENOS AIRES, May 31 Argentine soy exporter Renova received a $410 million loan to build a new grains port and boost capacity at its 20,000-tonne-per-day processing plant by 50 percent, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said in a statement on Wednesday.