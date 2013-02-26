TOKYO Feb 26 Japan's output of rolled copper product fell to 60,117 tonnes in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, down 5.3 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

The figure represents a 4.7 percent increase from December, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

For output, shipments and inventories data, click on .