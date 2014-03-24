TOKYO, March 24 Japan's output of rolled copper product rose to 65,485 tonnes in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 7.3 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Monday.

The figure represents a 4.3 percent decrease from January, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

For output, shipments and inventories data, click on .

