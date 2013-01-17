* Japan TC/RCs seen above $69.85 per tonne and 6.99 cents
per pound
* Benchmark terms to influence China smelters' term
agreements
* China's Jiangxi Copper, Freeport set 2013 TC/RC at $70/7
cents
By Yuko Inoue and Polly Yam
TOKYO/HONG KONG, Jan 17 Japan's biggest copper
smelter, Pan Pacific Copper, and China's top smelter,
Jiangxi Copper , have won rises of more than 10
percent in copper concentrate treatment and refining charges for
2013 from major miners, company sources said, reflecting a
recovery in copper mine supply after years of deficit.
The figures could form the benchmark terms for this year and
will influence deals throughout the region, including other
smelters in China, the world's top consumer of copper.
The deals, which are usually hammered out by year end, were
delayed by uncertainty over the global economic outlook.
"The market's looking like it will be better supplied than
the past 2 to 3 years. You've got increasing supply coming out
of operations like Escondida, giving smelters a stronger hand,"
said strategist Nick Trevethan of ANZ in Singapore.
"Demand is going to be reasonable, but increasing mine
supply is likely to outstrip the demand improvement while more
smelter capacity from China is not likely to come on line until
the second half," he added.
The fees for Japan have climbed from $63.5 a tonne and 6.35
cents per pound last year, a source said on Wednesday, putting
the 2013 figure above $69.85 and 6.985 cents, within the $65-$75
and 6.5-7.5 cents range expected by traders.
China's Jiangxi Copper and global miner Freeport McMoRan
Copper and Gold settled 2013 term copper concentrate
treatment and refining charges at $70 per tonne and 7 cents per
pound, up 10.2 percent from $63.5 and 6.35 cents in 2012, a
source at the Chinese smelter said on Thursday.
"We settled $70 and 7 U.S. cents with Freeport. We signed it
yesterday," said the source, who had direct knowledge of the
talks, but declined to be identified because of the sensitivity
of the subject.
A manager at another large copper smelter in China said the
firm would sign the same TC/RC with Freeport early next week.
"I estimate that should be the result (of the 2013 TC/RC).
We should sign it next Monday or Tuesday," the manager said.
The 2013 TC/RC agreed by Jiangxi Copper and Pan Pacific
Copper are lower than charges for clean, standard spot
concentrates that changed hands at about $75 and 7.5 cents last
month, traders said.
HOLIDAY
But Jiangxi Copper failed to reach agreement with global
miner BHP Billiton after the miner offered $68
and 6.8 cents for 2013 term concentrate shipments, the Jiangxi
source said.
He added that the firm would take a "holiday" from BHP, the
majority owner of Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper
mine. This means Jiangxi will not take Escondida copper
concentrates in 2013 under a multi-year contract with BHP.
The Jiangxi source did not say what amount the "holiday"
covered, adding that Jiangxi would buy spot concentrates to
cover the reduced term shipments from BHP.
BHP Billiton had held out for
better terms for its ore, which has lower impurities than that
of other producers.
Global miners pay TC/RC to smelters to convert concentrate
into refined metal, with the charges deducted from the sale
price, based on LME copper prices. Higher charges are typically
seen when concentrate supply rises or when smelter capacity
thins.
The International Wrought Copper Council expects global mine
supply to expand 6.5 percent to more than 17.7 million tonnes in
2013, versus growth of 3 percent this year.
(Reporting by Polly Yam and Yuko Inoue; Additional reporting by
Melanie Burton in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)