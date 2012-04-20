TOKYO, April 20 Japanese copper wire and cable
shipments rose 5.9 percent in March from a year earlier to an
estimated 59,500 tonnes, aided by a strong recovery in orders
from the automotive industry, an industry body said on Friday.
The March figure was slightly up on February's 59,398
tonnes, data from the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers'
Association showed.
Japan's appetite for copper, often seen as a gauge of
economic activity, was hit last year when the March 11
earthquake prompted industrial users to cut back on domestic
production.
Demand from the car industry rose 76.2 percent to 7,300
tonnes, the industry body said.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Richard Pullin)