TOKYO, June 22 Japanese copper wire and cable
shipments rose 5.9 percent from a year earlier to an estimated
52,600 tonnes in May, helped by a strong recovery in demand from
car makers after earthquake-related production slump last year.
The May estimate was down from 56,036 tonnes output in
April, data from the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers'
Association showed on Friday.
Japan's appetite for copper, often seen as a gauge of
economic activity and already weak in the wake of the global
financial crisis, took a fresh beating after last year's
earthquake prompted user industries to reduce domestic
production.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Ed Davies)