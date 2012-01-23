Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
TOKYO Jan 23 Japanese copper wire and cable shipments rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier to an estimated 58,400 tonnes in December, an industry body said on Monday.
That was down from 60,429 tonnes in November, data from the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers' Association showed.
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.