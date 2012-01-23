* Dec shipments for carmakers rise 20.9 pct
* Appetite from construction sector up 4.3 pct
* Annual shipments for utilities probably lowest in 35 years
TOKYO, Jan 23 Japanese copper wire and
cable shipments rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier in December
on robust demand from carmakers, though orders from utilities
plunged to a 35-year low as they cut back on spending in the
wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis, an industry body said on
Monday.
Japan's appetite for copper, often seen as a gauge of
economic activity and already weak in the wake of the global
financial crisis, took a fresh beating after the March
earthquake prompted user industries to reduce domestic
production.
December shipments are estimated at 58,400 tonnes, down
slightly from 60,429 tonnes in November, data from the Japanese
Electric Wire and Cable Makers' Association showed.
Shipments for carmakers jumped 20.9 percent in December to
6,800 tonnes over the year earlier as auto firms boosted output
to make up for losses following a post-quake slump and
production halt in Thailand after devastating floods.
Those for the construction sector climbed 4.3 percent to
26,400 tonnes on growing reconstruction appetite.
The association said demand from power utilities hit its
lowest in over three decades in December and that it expects
appetite from the sector to have fallen to a 35-year low for the
whole of 2011.
Utilities have suspended nuclear power stations and boosted
purchases of oil and gas following the Fukushima crisis,
straining their financial health and forcing them to cut back on
capital spending.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)