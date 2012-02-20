(Adds data and graphic)
TOKYO Feb 20 Japanese copper wire and
cable shipments fell 1.2 percent in January from a year earlier
to an estimated 56,000 tonnes, hurt by a plunge in demand from
utilities and lacklustre orders from electronic parts makers and
other exporters.
The January level also marked a 4.7 percent slide from
58,711 tonnes in December, data from the Japanese Electric Wire
and Cable Makers' Association showed.
Demand from power utilities hit its lowest in 35 years in
January due to cutbacks in capital spending after the Fukushima
crisis, as nuclear reactors were idled amid public safety
concerns and utilities diverted funds to purchase oil and gas.
Japan's appetite for copper, often seen as a gauge of
economic activity and already weak in the wake of the global
financial crisis, took a fresh beating after the March
earthquake prompted user industries to reduce domestic
production.
