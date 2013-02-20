BRIEF-Regis to explore strategic alternatives for mall-based salons
* Regis to explore strategic alternatives for its mall-based salons
TOKYO Feb 20 Japan's copper cable sales in January fell 2.7 percent from a year earlier to 54,500 tonnes, the Japan Electric Wire and Cable Makers' Association said.
* Emerson Radio Corp - directors has extended company's current stock repurchase program to December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: