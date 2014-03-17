By Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo
Japan faces a full-on cyber
attack across government departments on Tuesday in a drill aimed
at bolstering national security as the country gears up to host
the 2020 Olympics.
Japan is following the lead of Britain, which invited
ethical hackers to test its computer systems in the run up to
the 2012 London Olympics. In the event, London parried multiple
cyber attacks.
Some 50 cyber defence specialists will gather at an
emergency response centre in Tokyo, with at least three times
that many offsite, to defend against a simulated attack across
21 state ministries and agencies and 10 industry associations,
said Ikuo Misumi, a hacking expert at Japan's state-run National
Information Security Centre.
"It's not that we haven't put effort into cybersecurity, but
we are certainly behind the U.S.," Ichita Yamamoto, the cabinet
minister in charge of IT policy and who is leading the effort to
boost cybersecurity, said in an interview.
The government forecasts Japan's first summer Olympics since
1964 will lift the economy. But officials worry it could also
make Japan a target for computer hackers. Attacks by foreign and
domestic hackers against the government doubled last year,
Misumi said.
Officials have acknowledged that even though Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe has passed a strict official-secrets law, the
government cannot adequately protect itself from malicious
internet hackers. This is a worry for America as the two allies
review their decades-old defence pact to respond to new threats,
including state-backed hackers.
The government has also vowed to safeguard Japan's
cutting-edge technology from industrial espionage. Last week,
Toshiba Corp sued SK Hynix Inc, saying a
former employee passed key chip technology to the South Korean
rival.
SILOS
Japan's cyber security is shared among the National Police
Agency and four ministries, including those for defence and
industry.
Tuesday's drill is the first time that Japan has worked
together across government and business to counter the threat of
hackers, Misumi said.
The test will help break down various "silos that currently
exist in Japan", said William Saito, a U.S.-born tech
entrepreneur recruited to advise the government.
IT minister Yamamoto this month convened the first meeting
of cybersecurity officials from the ministries and police
agency, joined by outside experts, to hammer out a unified
approach to Japan's online security.
Yamamoto said his group will begin making recommendations by
the summer. They might include encouraging more students to take
up computer science or developing security software in Japan to
guard against hackers rather than relying on imported products.
(Editing by Neil Fullick)